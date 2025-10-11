Jaiswal, Sudharsan power India to 318/2 against WI

Yashasvi Jaiswal drove with precision, cut with ferocity and defended with doggedness to decimate a hapless West Indies attack with another ‘Daddy Hundred’ that took India to a commanding 318 for 2 on the opening day of the second Test here on Friday.

Jaiswal displayed all facets of his extraordinary talent en route an unbeaten 173 off 253 balls. He had skipper Shubman Gill (20) for company when stumps were drawn for the day.

Such was Jaiswal’s panache that there wasn’t a single awkward boundary during his knock which was laced with 22 hits to the fence.

The control with which he dictated the proceedings also gave enough confidence to another young batter Sai Sudharsan (87), who looked good for his maiden Test hundred but fell 13 short.

In a stand of 193 for the second wicket between the two 23-year-olds, Sudharsan was able to show his true potential and also justify the Indian team management’s decision to persist with him as the long-term number three in the Test line-up. With a languid approach, Sudharsan managed to caress the ball to the boundary without any usage of brute force.

By the time, he got one from left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican that turned and came back into him thudding onto his pads, the Tamil Nadu southpaw had done enough to stop conversations on whether he is running out of time.

Gill also looked assured and would be hoping to make up for the disappointment of missing a hundred in Ahmedabad. As far as West Indies bowling was concerned, they were disciplined during the first hour and pedestrian for the next five, bowling enough loose deliveries that resulted in 43 boundaries (including one six) on Day 1. For Jaiswal, it was his control that was laudable but he was equally disdainful on pacers and spinners. A standout aspect of Jaiswal’s innings was the manner in which he paced each of his 50s.

Brief Scores:

India 318/2 in 90 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 173 not out, B Sai Sudharsan 87; Jomel Warrican 2-60) against West Indies.