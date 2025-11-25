Jansen bowling brings Indian batters to knees

Guwahati: The chatter ahead of the third day’s play in the second Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium was whether India could make runs quickly to claw back in the game they need to win to level the series. But by the time bad light brought an early end to the proceedings, South Africa ended by being in complete command, dismissing India for 201 and reaching 26/0 in eight overs, extending their lead over India to 314 runs.

Openers Ryan Rickelton (13) and Aiden Markram (12) were at the crease when bad light forced stumps to be taken early.

Tall left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen produced a devastating spell and picked 6-48 to bundle India out for 201 in reply to South Africa’s 489. It was Jansen’s fourth five-wicket haul in Tests and capped a remarkable all-round performance after his 93 with the bat in the first innings. His short-ball barrage broke India’s middle-order and left them at 122/7. Jansen also became only the third left-arm fast-bowler to take a five-wicket haul in India after Zaheer Khan and Mitchell Johnson. On a surface offering little assistance, Jansen’s variations of length from a consistent line proved to be decisive. Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for India with 58, before Washington Sundar (48) and Kuldeep Yadav (19) offered resistance and showed great application in a defiant 72-run stand off 208 balls. Off-spinner Simon Harmer eventually ended Sundar’s defiance. At the same time, Jansen returned with the second new ball to dismiss Kuldeep and Jasprit Bumrah to bowl out India just after crossing the 200-run mark.

With a 1-0 lead in hand, current World Test Championship (WTC) winners South Africa are closing in on their first series win in India since 2000. India, meanwhile, face mounting pressure in the face of their second series loss at home in two years and now require a miracle to secure a series-levelling win.

In the morning, resuming from 9/0 in 6.1 overs, Jaiswal and KL Rahul began on a watchful note and negotiated the threat from spinners with utmost care. The duo took four boundaries collectively off Jansen and Wiaan Mulder, before South Africa brought on their spinners.

India’s batting faltered again despite early intent against spin, as key wickets fell at regular intervals on a turning surface. KL Rahul, after using his feet to counter the slower bowlers, edged Maharaj to slip for 22. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who struck his 13th Test fifty and looked solid with sweeps and slog-sweeps, was dismissed for 50 after a miscued dab off Harmer. Sai Sudharsan’s fluent start ended on 15 when he pulled Harmer straight to mid-wicket, while Dhruv Jurel fell for a duck attempting an ill-judged pull before tea.

Post-break, India’s hopes of resistance faded quickly. Rishabh Pant’s attempted counterattack ended on seven, while Jansen’s steep bounce accounted for Nitish Reddy and Jadeja.

Sundar and Kuldeep briefly frustrated South Africa with a gritty stand, but both fell before India were bowled out for 201, Jansen finishing with a superb six-for. South Africa, choosing not to enforce the follow-on, began their second innings with positive strokes from Rickelton and Markram.

But by the time the day ended, South Africa put themselves in a formidable position to win the match and series, while India are facing the prospect of losing their second series at home in two years.

Brief scores:

South Africa 489 and 26/0 in 8 overs (Ryan Rickelton 13 not out, Aiden Markram 12 not out) lead India 201 all out in 83.5 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, Washington Sundar 48; Marco Jansen 6-48, Simon Harmer 3-64) by 314 runs