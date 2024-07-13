 Jhulan Goswami joins Trinbago Knight Riders as mentor for upcoming Women’s Caribbean Premier League

Former Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami will be the mentor for Trinbago Knight Riders for the upcoming edition of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL). The franchise is owned by the Kolkata Knight Riders group.

The Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) team are the defending champions and will be led by Denadra Dottin. Dottin led TKR to the title in the first season of the WCPL in 2021.



Goswami will be closely working alongside Indian cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey, who were drafted into the franchise for the upcoming season. The TKR team also includes big international names in Meg Lanning and Jess Jonassen, among others.



The Bengal-based cricketer said it is an honour to be a part of the Knight Riders management and also in the WCPL. “It’s an honour to join such a quality franchise. Knight Riders have done so well in India and around the world, and to join TKR Women at the WCPL is a pleasure. Thanks to KKR management for thinking about me as a mentor and I’m really looking forward to this tournament,” Goswami said in a franchise statement.



The former pacer’s experience will be of great use for the franchise. The Bengal-based player donned the Indian colours for two decades and scalped 355 wickets, across formats. She hung her boots in 2022.



Venky Mysore, the CEO of the Knight Riders group, said Goswami is a legend of the game and he believed that under her mentorship, the franchise will scale new heights. “Jhulan Goswami is an absolute legend of the game, and we are very happy to have her on board as the mentor of the TKR Women’s team. TKR is a very proud unit, with five championship titles between the men’s and women’s teams over the last 10 years. We strongly believe that under Jhulan’s mentorship, the team will reach greater heights. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the youngsters to pick Jhulan’s brains and learn from her experiences to become better cricketers themselves. We would like to wish her all the best, and look forward to seeing her in the TKR setup soon,” the CEO said in a franchise statement.



The WCPL action begins in Trinidad and Tobago next month and TKR will be gunning to win their second title. TKR Women will play four league matches (vs Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors) from August 22 to August 27.



The WCPL final is on August 29 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

