JNTUH (South Zone) inter-college volleyball champs

Hyderabad: JNTUH (South Zone) emerged winner in the two-day Inter-college Volleyball (Men's) tournament held at the JNTUH Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday. Volleyball teams from many colleges of the city enthusiastically participated in the tourney which began on February 13.

The tournament was organised by the Hyderabad Black Hawks team in collaboration with the JNTUH Sports Council as part of their efforts to popularise the sport of Volleyball from the grassroots level.

"We are committed to developing volleyball in India from the grassroots level' said Hyderabad Black Hawks Principal Owner, Abhishek Reddy. He said that they will create interest in this sport among the youth through the Hyderabad Black Hawks team.

He said, "We are thankful for the support provided by JNTUH. With their support, we got the opportunity to encourage the talented while providing adequate awareness to the youth about the sport of volleyball.

"Through this inter-college tournament, they have been able to identify better talent in youth '' he said.

Abhishek Reddy expressed confidence that India is on its way to imitating the developing volleyball culture in countries like Brazil, Italy and Japan.

"The Black Hawks team has to create a multi-tiered approach to develop the sport from the ground up. We have planned to organize 'Chotu Leagues' for school students and 'Masti Leagues' for teenagers. So we will expand this sport in our country," said Shyam Gopu (co-owner).