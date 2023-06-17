Jr Men's National Hockey: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh register wins on Day 5

Rourkela (Odisha): Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Hockey registered wins in their respective pool matches on Day 5 of the 13th Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, here on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh beat Kerala Hockey 14-0 in Pool A. Mohammad Zaid Khan (3', 39', 56'), Ali Ahmad (6', 24'), Mohd Konain Dad (8', 18', 43',60'), Captain Ankit Pal (15'), Md Kareem Mansuri (29'), Shreyas Dupe (30', 41'), and Kashif Khan (57') featured on the scoresheet for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

In Pool B, Chhattisgarh Hockey beat Hockey Andhra Pradesh 13-3 in the second match of the day. The goalscorers for Chhattisgarh Hockey were Karan Lakra (1', 17', 21', 37'), Arjun Yadav (7'), Vishnu Yadav (26', 46', 57'), Captain Tarun Yadav (38'), Sandeep Kumar (42', 45', 58'), and Sonu Nishad (47'). Meanwhile, Kavuru Pardha Sai (18'), Nadiminti Akhil Venkat (36'), and Giduturi Sai (48') scored for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier on Thursday, Hockey Punjab defeated Assam Hockey 16-0 in Pool G. Arshdeep Singh (6', 35', 53') opened the account for Hockey Punjab followed by goals from Rajinder Singh (16', 45'), Dilraj Singh (18', 22', 44'), Captain Jaswinder Singh (21'), Sanjay Kumar (21', 54'), Rajat Sharma (25'), Sukhwinder Singh (29'), Ravneet Singh (31'), Arshdeep Singh (43'), and Gurpreet Singh (52') to end the game in their favour.

In the other match on Thursday, Delhi Hockey defeated Hockey Mizoram by a comprehensive 26-1 scoreline. The goal scorers for Delhi Hockey were Pankaj (7', 24', 41', 55), Nitesh (12', 26', 30', 39', 53', 54', 57'), Nitin (17'), Vikas Upadhyay (18', 25', 37'), Aman Sharma (29', 48', 51', 52'), Yogember Rawat (23', 34', 37', 57'), Captain Naveen Bidhuri (35'), Pardeep (56', 59'). Lalramhlua (59') scored a consolation goal for Hockey Mizoram towards the end of the game.