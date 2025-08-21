Kameng Kings jersey & logo unveiled

Itanagar/hyderabad: In a spirited event that blended culture, ambition, and cricketing fervor, the Kameng Kings officially unveiled their jersey and logo ahead of their debut in the Techi Tagar Arunachal T20 Championship. The evening was marked by an electrifying sense of pride as the team introduced their icon — TNR Mohit, captain of Kameng Kings - a young spin sensation who has emerged as a beacon of Arunachal Pradesh’s cricketing future.

The Kameng Kings, representing the resilient Kameng region, are set to compete in the state’s premier cricket tournament, which will feature eight competitive teams and is being hosted entirely in Guwahati. The launch event drew dignitaries, media personnel, and cricket enthusiasts from across the region.

Distinguished guests included Nabam Vivek, MLA and Honorary Secretary of the Arunachal Cricket Association (ARCA), a pivotal figure in the state’s sports governance and a strong advocate for institutional frameworks and youth-focused sports development; Geda Kabak, Vice President of ARCA, known for his passionate efforts in promoting grassroots cricket and nurturing talent across Arunachal’s districts. At the heart of the event was TNR Mohit, whose breakout first-class season for Arunachal Pradesh included 19 wickets, including a sensational 9-wicket debut haul against Sikkim. His performances have also turned heads in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where his consistent bowling and calm temperament stood out.

“Wearing the Kameng Kings jersey is not just about playing cricket — it’s about representing the hopes of a region,” Mohit said. “That 9-wicket debut was special, but I’m more excited about what we can achieve together as a unit this season.”