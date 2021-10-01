Karate Championship 9th rank holder reaches Hyderabad

Shamshabad: Sai Deepak, who finished 9th in the Under-72kg Karate Championship in Tokyo, arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday.

After arriving at Shamshabad Airport, Sai Deepak was warmly welcomed at Shamshabad Airport by his family and friends.

On the occasion, Sai Deepak said that he was very happy to have achieved 4 Guinness World Records in martial arts at a very young age and that all this was due to the hard work of his parents and the help of Calcutta coach Praveen.

He said that in the Moscow Open Taekwondo in 2021, He was the only to get selected from the Telugu states.