KCA suspends Sreesanth for three years
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has suspended former India pacer S Sreesanth for three years for allegedly making false and derogatory statements against it in connection with the controversy surrounding Sanju Samson's omission from the Indian team for the Champions Trophy.
In a statement, the KCA said the decision was taken at its special General Body meeting held in Kochi on April 30. Reacting to the KCA action against him, Sreesanth said, "I honestly don't know what wrong I've done."
