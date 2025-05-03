  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Sports

KCA suspends Sreesanth for three years

KCA suspends Sreesanth for three years
x
Highlights

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has suspended former India pacer S Sreesanth for three years for allegedly making false and...

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has suspended former India pacer S Sreesanth for three years for allegedly making false and derogatory statements against it in connection with the controversy surrounding Sanju Samson's omission from the Indian team for the Champions Trophy.

In a statement, the KCA said the decision was taken at its special General Body meeting held in Kochi on April 30. Reacting to the KCA action against him, Sreesanth said, "I honestly don't know what wrong I've done."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick