Korea Open: PV Sindhu enters quarter-finals, Kidambi Srikanth defeats Misha Zilberman

The third-seed PV Sindhu on Thursday stormed into the quarter-finals of the Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022 after defeating Japan's Aya Ohori here at the Palma Stadium. The two-time Olympic medallist Indian defeated world No. 26 Aya Ohori from Japan 21-15, 21-10 in the second round of her women's singles event. PV Sindhu took 37 minutes to notch up her 12th win in as many games against Ohori.

Sindhu will now be up against Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarter-finals. PV Sindhu who is seventh in the badminton world rankings began the match, not on a great note but kept her nose ahead with an 11-9 lead at the first break. The Indian shuttler then shifted the gears to pocket the first game with ease.

Sindhu was trailing 8-4 in the second game but won four points on the trot to level the score and then went up 11-9 at the second break. The Indian then dramatically changed the momentum after the resumption by winning 10 straight points to seal the match and sailed into the quarter-finals of the BWF Super 500 event. Later, the former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth defeated Misha Zilberman of Israel by 21-18, 21-6. The world championship silver medallist Indian had to work hard in the first game but eventually managed to win 21-18.

However, the Indian shifted gears in the second game, cruising to a massive 12-0 lead before Misha Zilberman could open his account. Srikanth shrugged off the challenge effortlessly to wrap up the match in 33 minutes.