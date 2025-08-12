Kothari, Arora in quarters; Chawla, Natasha bow out

Chengdu (China): India’s Sourav Kothari and Shivam Arora advanced to the quarterfinals of their respective cue sports disciplines at the World Games here on Monday.

Kothari lost his final league game to Darryl Hill of Great Britain 1-2 in a match that was poised on a knife-edge till the final black.

Despite the defeat, the Indian entered the last eight stage on a better frame average (+1) following a three-way tie.

Zac Cosker, who lost 0-2 to Kothari on the opening day, defeated his countryman Hill 2-0 to finish second behind the Indian.

Cosker (0) edged out Hill (-1) to make the last-eight stage.

Arora, the Commonwealth Championships silver medallist in heyball, outclassed Kevin Zarekani 5-1 in the pre-quarters.

The 38-year-old was largely untroubled in the Race-to-5 match. Arora next meets Yip Kin Ling of Hong Kong China for a place in the medal round.

However, the other two Indians in the competition, Kamal Chawla and Natasha Chethan, failed to get past the group stage.

Chawla frittered away a good chance to make the quarters from Group ‘D’, losing 1-2 to former pro Michael Georgiou.

In the women’s 6-red snooker, the promising Natasha lost 1-2 to the formidable Wendy Jans of Belgium to bow out of the Games.

Results:

Men: Snooker: Darryl Hill (GBR) beat Sourav Kothari 2-1 (65-33, 34-61, 68-59); Michael Georgiou (Cyp) beat Kamal Chawla 2-1 (54-40, 26-75 (54), 68-13).

Heyball mixed (Pre-quarters): Shivam Arora beat Kevin Zarekani (Swe) 5-1.

Women: 6-red snooker: Wendy Jans (Bel) beat Natasha Chethan (Ind) 2-1 (19-45, 50 (50) -0, 46-9).