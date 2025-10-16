Kuldeep gets best Test ranking of 14

India’s left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday achieved a career-best rank of 14 in the ICC rankings for Test bowlers following an eight-wicket match haul in the second game against the West Indies in New Delhi.

Yadav jumped seven places while West Indies’ Jomel Warrican and captain Roston Chase gained two and four places, respectively, to reach 30th and 57th positions.

In the batting rankings India opener Yashaswi Jaiswal advance two slots to fifth after notching 175 in the first innings of the New Delhi game while KL Rahul’s knocks of 38 and 58 not out lifted him two places to 33rd.

The West Indies batters to gain are Shai Hope (up 34 places to 66th) and John Campbell (up six places to 68th), who scored centuries in the second innings.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has returned to the top position in the ODI Bowling Rankings after playing a crucial role in a 3-0 series win over

Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi.

Rashid, who finished with 11 wickets in the series that included a five-for in the second match, has moved up five slots to take the top position with 710 rating points, 30 more than South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj, who is in second spot. Rashid had become No. 1 for the first time in September 2018 and last occupied the position in November 2024.

Seam bowler Azmatullah Omarzai has achieved a career-best 21st position after a 19-spot leap with seven wickets in the series while Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz (up four places to 24th) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (up 24 places to 67th) have also moved up the bowling rankings.

In the batting rankings, Ibrahim Zadran has leapt eight places to reach a career-best second position after top-scoring with a total of 213 runs that won him the Player of the Series award.

He has achieved the highest-ever batting rating by any Afghanistan player, surpassing Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 686 points achieved last November, and his second position is also the highest position by any ODI batter from his country.