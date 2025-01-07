Lakshya, Prannoy to open India’s campaign

Kuala Lumpur : Focus will be on top male singles players Lakshya Sen and H.S Prannoy as they return to the circuit hoping to win their first title of the year in the Malaysia Open 2025, the first Super 1000 event of the new BWF World Tour starting at the Stadium Axiata Arena in the Malaysian capital on Tuesday. Men’s singles will feature Lakshya facing off against Yu Jen Chi (Chinese Taipei), while Prannoy takes on Brian Yang (Canada) in the Round of 32 matches.

Meanwhile, the men’s doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will compete against Lu Ming Che and Tang Kai Wie (Chinese Taipei) in their bracket. Chirag and Satwik are the No. 7 seed in men’s doubles.

The women’s singles will see Aakarshi Kashyap taking on Julie Dawall Jakobsen (Denmark) in her first-round matchup, while Malvika Bansod faces Goh Jin Wei (Malaysia). Anupama Upadhyaya will challenge No. 8 seed Pornpawee Chochuwong (Thailand).

The women’s doubles will include the No. 7 seeded duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who take on Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn and Sukitta Suwachai (Thailand). Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, entering as the No. 8 seed, will face Misaki Matsutomo and Chiharu Shida (Japan). A clash of sisters will see Rutaparna and Swetaparna Panda up against Benyapa and Nuntakarn Aimsaard (Thailand) in their opening matchup.

Multiple mixed doubles duos will also be in action, including an all-Indian clash between Sathish Kumar Karunakaran andAadya Variyath against Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh. Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila will take on Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won (South Korea) in the Round of 32.