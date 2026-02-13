  1. Home
Lanka decimate Oman by 105-run

  • Created On:  13 Feb 2026 12:02 PM IST
• Created On: 13 Feb 2026 12:02 PM IST
Colombo: Sri Lanka delivered a commanding performance to register a comfortable 105-run victory over Oman in their Group B clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. After posting a formidable total of 225/5 batting first, the hosts bowled with discipline to restrict Oman to 120/9 in their 20 overs.

Sri Lanka innings was anchored by fiery half-centuries from Pavan Rathnayake (60 off 28), Kusal Mendis (61 off 45), and skipper Dasun Shanaka (50 off 20), whose combined efforts powered the home side to a daunting total. Chasing an imposing target, Oman’s innings faltered early. The wickets of top-order batsmen Aamir Kaleem (6) and Jatinder Singh (1) within the first two overs set the tone for a challenging chase.

Despite a gritty half-century from Mohammad Nadeem (53* off 56), Oman struggled to build partnerships or maintain momentum. Wasim Ali offered resistance with a quick 27 off 20 balls, but regular fall of wickets limited them to 120 for nine Dushmantha Chameera was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 2-19 in his two overs, while Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage also chipped in with crucial breakthroughs.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka 225/5 in 20 ov (Kusal Mendis 61, Pavan Rathnayake 60, Dasun Shanaka 50; Jiten Ramanandi 2-41) beat Oman 120/9 in 20 ov (Mohammad Nadeem 53*, Wasim Ali 27; Maheesh Theekshana 2-11, Dushmantha Chameera 2-19) by 105 runs.

Sri LankaT20 World Cup WinSri Lanka vs OmanExplosive Batting PerformancesClinical Bowling DisplayICC Men’s T20 World Cup
