Ligue 1: PSG kick off title defence with shock defeat at Lens

Paris : Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain opened their Ligue 1 title defence with a shock 0-1 defeat against newly-promoted Lens.

The absence of some key players, including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, Andel Di Maria and KeylorNavas -- who have all tested positive for coronavirus, reduced Thomas Tuchel's choices for his starting line-up.

As a result, several youngsters and new signings were brought into the squad to fill the places, reports Xinhua news agency.

18-year-olds Kays Ruiz-Atil and Arnaud Kalimuendo made their first team debuts in attack while between the posts was guarded by 20-year-old MarcinBulka, who was making just his second appearance.

Cameroon international Ignatius Ganagocapitalised on a mistake from the unlucky Bulka in the 57th minute, when PSG's third-choice goalkeeper slid a weak pass towards Marci Verratti which was intercepted by Ganago and the former Nice striker calmly pulled the trigger to send the 3,800 home fans into ecstasy.

