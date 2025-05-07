Maisram (A) lift Barkas Football Gold Cup

Hyderabad:In an electrifying final match, Maisram A emerged victorious in the Barkas Football Gold Cup Tournament with a 2-1 win over Maisram B. The A side claimed the championship title along with a cash prize of ₹30,000. The runner-up team put up a commendable performance and was awarded a cash prize of ₹20,000.

The tournament showcased outstanding football talent from across the region and reached its climax in a high-intensity final that thrilled fans and brought the Barkas community. In addition to the team prizes, individual players were honoured with medals and additional cash rewards for their exceptional performances throughout the tournament.

The tournament followed a three-day league format, in which 16 competitive teams participated, delivering thrilling matches that captivated audiences and showcased the immense football talent present in the region.

The success of the event was made possible by the generous sponsorship of Habeeb Moshin Al Hamed, Chairman and Managing Director of Deccan Democratic Sporting Club and support from Habee Moshin Al Hamed.

The tournament was organised under the leadership Mahmood Awalqi, President of Maisram Football Club. The organizing committee comprised Mohammad Baakra, Younus Ballasa (Coach, Maisram FC), and Syeed Bandeali (Ground Supervision Committee In-Charge). The entire championship was supervised by Mohammed Mateen from the Telangana Football Association, adding a level of official oversight and credibility to the tournament.

Results

1st Semi-Final:Maisram B narrowly beat Maisram Junior Star 2-1, with goals from Abdullah Brabba and Habeeb Ali, while Hassan Bakulka scored for the Junior team.

2nd Semi-Final:Maisram Star A advanced to the final after a 2-0 penalty shootout win over AC Guard.

Final Match –

Maisram A beat Maisram B 2-1. Goals for Maisram A were scored by Shaikh Abu Baker and Bawazer, while Ismail Barasheed scored for Maisram B.