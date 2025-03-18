Major Highlights of South African Cricket in 2024

Significant Events in South African Cricket in 2024

The year 2024 was a landmark period for South African cricket, filled with historic moments, thrilling victories, and promising developments across all formats. From the men's team's remarkable journey to their first-ever ICC Men's T20 World Cup final to the resurgence of women's Test cricket on South African soil, cricket fans witnessed an unforgettable season. The domestic circuit also saw emerging talents making headlines, while the Proteas' Test performances ensured their strong standing in the World Test Championship. This article highlights the key events that shaped South African cricket in 2024.

Men's Cricket

There have been many interesting developments in men's cricket in the past year. Let's take a closer look at them.

South Africa's Historic Run in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

In 2024, South Africa's men's cricket team achieved a historic milestone by reaching the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup for the first time. The tournament, held in the West Indies and the United States, saw the Proteas displaying exceptional performance throughout. In the final match against India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on June 29, South Africa narrowly missed the title, losing by 7 runs. India set a target of 176/7, with Virat Kohli scoring a pivotal 76 runs. Despite a valiant effort, including Heinrich Klaasen's rapid fifty, South Africa concluded their innings at 169/8.

Dominance in Test Cricket and World Test Championship Final Qualification

The Proteas showcased remarkable consistency in Test cricket, securing series victories against West Indies, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. These triumphs propelled them to the top of the World Test Championship standings. A notable highlight was their dramatic two-wicket victory over Pakistan in Centurion, where a crucial 51-run partnership between Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada ensured their place in the World Test Championship final at Lord's in June 2025.

Challenges in ODI Series Against Pakistan

In December 2024, South Africa faced a challenging home ODI series against Pakistan. The visitors completed a series sweep, with the final match at The Wanderers highlighting Saim Ayub's impressive 101 off 94 balls. Despite Heinrick Klaasen's rapid 81 from 43 balls, South Africa fell short by 36 runs in the third ODI.

Women's Cricket

South Africa's Journey in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

The South African women's cricket team continued to make strides on the international stage during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. They reached the semi-finals, delivering a stunning performance against defending champions Australia. In a remarkable display, South Africa chased down Australia's total of 134/5 in just 17.2 overs, with Anneke Bosch scoring an unbeaten 74. This victory secured their spot in the final against New Zealand. Despite a strong start, the Proteas fell short in the final, with New Zealand clinching their first Women's T20 World Cup title.

Return of Women's Test Cricket to South Africa

December 2024 marked a significant moment as women's Test cricket returned to South African soil after 22 years. In a match against England, debutant Maia Bouchier and seasoned all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt both scored centuries, propelling England to a commanding position. Despite a valiant effort from South Africa, including a half-century from Laura Wolvaardt, England secured a six-wicket victory in the third ODI, clinching the series 2-1.

Domestic Cricket and Emerging Talents

Domestic cricket has had a busy season that has unearthed new talent.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024

The domestic cricket scene witnessed the 2024 CSA T20 Challenge from March 8 to April 28. The Lions emerged victorious, claiming their fifth title by defeating the Dolphins in the final. Matthew Breetzke led the tournament in runs, amassing 467, while Beyers Swanepoel topped the wicket-takers list with 21 dismissals.

Rising Star: Corbin Bosch

Emerging talent Corbin Bosch made a significant impact in December 2024 during the Test series against Pakistan. On his debut, Bosch took a wicket with his very first delivery and contributed an unbeaten 81 runs in a crucial partnership, showcasing his potential as a valuable all-rounder for South Africa's future endeavors.

In summary, 2024 was a landmark year for South African cricket, marked by historic achievements on the international stage, the resurgence of women's Test cricket, and the emergence of promising talents in the domestic arena.