Mandaviya introduces Sports Governance Bill for greater transparency

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday introduced the National Sports Governance Bill in Lok Sabha that proposes to institute a Board which will have sweeping powers to lay down rules and oversee the functioning of federations, including the cash-rich BCCI.

Mandaviya introduced the bill that has provisions for a National Sports Board (NSB) to create a stringent system of accountability. All National Sports Federations (NSFs) will have to attain NSB’s recognition for access to central government funding.

Another striking feature is the proposal for a National Sports Tribunal, which will have the powers of a civil court and decide disputes ranging from selection to election involving federations and athletes. Once instituted, Tribunal’s decisions can only be challenged in the Supreme Court.

The bill makes some concessions on the issue of age cap for administrators by allowing those in the bracket of 70 to 75 to contest elections if the concerned international bodies’ statutes and byelaws allow for it. It is a departure from the national sports code that capped the age limit at 70.

“...as a part of the preparatory activities for the bidding of Summer Olympic Games 2036, it is imperative that the sports governance landscape undergoes a positive transformation to bring better outcomes, sporting excellence and aids in improved performance in major international competitions,” read the bill’s statement of objectives.

All recognised national sports bodies would also come under the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, something that the BCCI has vehemently opposed since it is not dependent on government funding.

“Now we have to study the bill and we will have to see if we need to place it before the Committee (Apex Council). We can only comment after that,” BCCI vice President and Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Shukla said outside the Parliament.

“Obviously BCCI members will study the bill and its clauses and if put forth to any committee, they will study and then we will see what needs to be done. We will also have discussions with the government,” he added.

The ministry has insisted that the BCCI, which is now a part of the Olympic movement following cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angles Games roster, will have to comply with the provisions of the bill once it becomes an act.

The NSB will comprise a chairperson and its members will be appointed by the central government from “amongst persons of ability, integrity and standing.”

The Board’s constituents will also be expected to possess “special knowledge or practical experience in the field of public administration, sports governance, sports law and other related fields.”