 Manu Bhaker headlines India’s rifle, pistol squad for 2024 Paris Olympics

A 15-member Indian Rifle and Pistol squad, including two-time Olympian Manu Bhaker, will take part in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. The National Rifle Association of India announced the squad in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Indian squad comprises eight rifle and seven pistol shooters. Each and every shooter will specialise in only one event, with the exception of Manu Bhaker, who will take part in the women’s 10m air pistol and women’s 25m pistol events.

The Indian shooting contingent is currently taking part in a training camp in Volmerange-les-Mines in northeastern France. The camp is overseen by coaches and support staff.

The individual rifle and pistol events are touted to be India’s pet events on the global stage, with medals expected in every category. The Indian team will also have mixed teams—in rifle and pistol—apart from the men’s and women’s categories.

India has earned a record 21 quotas in shooting for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Indian shotgun team for the Summer Games will be announced soon. The Indian shotgun team is currently playing at the Lonato World Cup.

India’s Rifle and Pistol team for 2024 Paris Olympics:

Rifle:

Men: Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta (10m Air Rifle), Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale (50m Rifle 3 Positions)

Women: Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita (10m Air Rifle), Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil (50m Rifle 3 Positions)

Pistol:

Men: Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema (10m Air Pistol), Anish Bhanwal, Vijayveer Sidhu (25m RFP M)

Women: Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan (10m Air Pistol), Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh (25m Pistol)