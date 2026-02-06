Match starts at 1:00pm: India keyed up for final vs England

Harare: In pursuit of a record-extending sixth title, the Indian Under-19 cricket team would bank on its swashbuckling batting line-up when it takes on a gritty England in what promises to be an evenly-matched summit clash of the ICC Under-19 World Cup here on Friday. India’s successful chase of a massive total to humble Afghanistan in the semifinal where skipper Ayush Mhatre and opener Aaron George finally produced innings of substance, augurs well for the five-time champions, aiming to regain the trophy they last lifted in 2022.

India have shown tremendous resolve from the very first group match against the United States. In the semifinal, they decimated a hardened Afghanistan side to maintain a blemish-free record despite being in pursuit of a 300-plus target.

They now face another unbeaten team in England.

India will be aware that England have reached this far after knocking out defending champions Australia and will be high on confidence.

To pull off the win, India will need a collective performance befitting the quality in their line-up, studded with batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose firestorm approach has left opposition teams struggling for answers.

Sooryavanshi, who turns 15 next month, has already struck three half-centuries and a blazing century in the final could be the driving force that propels India to the title.

However, he will need to exercise caution against an England side boasting of a strong pace battery, led by Manny Lumsden, who has been pivotal to their campaign. He could prove more than a handful if India’s top-order batters indulge in nonchalant shot selection.

India’s record in the finals of the global age-group tournament has been brilliant.

This marks their 10th appearance in the summit clash. Having beaten England in their only previous final meeting -- in the 2022 West Indies edition -- history is also on their side.

The return to form of Mhatre, who finally broke his half-century drought in the semifinal against Afghanistan, has given India plenty to cheer about. England will lean heavily on their prolific run-getters.