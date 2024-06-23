  • Menu
Max Verstappen Dominates Spanish Grand Prix for Third Consecutive Year

Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinched his third consecutive victory at the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix, narrowly beating McLaren's Lando Norris by 2.2 seconds. Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, secured his first podium of the season, finishing third, followed by his Mercedes teammate George Russell in fourth.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen beat McLaren's pole-sitter Lando Norris by 2.2 seconds to win the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix for the third year in a row on Sunday.

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished third for his first podium appearance of the season with Mercedes team mate George Russell fourth on a sunny afternoon at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.

X