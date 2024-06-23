Live
- Tiger Terror in Wayanad: Farmers Protest After Livestock Killings
- War of words between Aaditya Thackeray, Shrikant Shinde over Worli seat
- Mandhana's masterclass and Reddy's brilliance trounce South Africa 3-0
- Devastating Fire Ravages Slum Near Jammu Railway Station
- Meta and Apple's Potential AI Integration: A New Era of Collaboration
- Sonakshi, Zaheer are officially wife and husband; scene shifts to all-night party
- Sreeja Akula becomes first Indian to win WTT Contender singles title
- Heat wave scorches US, bringing record-breaking temperatures
- Mobile phone snatcher, injured in police firing, held in Hyderabad along with accomplice
- Members of the National ST Commission visited the victim
Max Verstappen Dominates Spanish Grand Prix for Third Consecutive Year
Highlights
Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinched his third consecutive victory at the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix, narrowly beating McLaren's Lando Norris by 2.2 seconds. Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, secured his first podium of the season, finishing third, followed by his Mercedes teammate George Russell in fourth.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen beat McLaren's pole-sitter Lando Norris by 2.2 seconds to win the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix for the third year in a row on Sunday.
Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished third for his first podium appearance of the season with Mercedes team mate George Russell fourth on a sunny afternoon at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.
