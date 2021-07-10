Messi, England, Djokovic eye history on blockbuster Sunday

New Delhi: Sunday, July 11, is a day of blockbusters as sports fans will find little time off their screens while witnessing what could turn out to be important events in sporting history. On Sunday morning, Argentina's Lionel Messi will lead Albiceleste in the Copa America final against arch-rivals Brazil in Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracana Stadium. While the Copa final will start the day, the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy will wind up the day as England will look for their first ever major international trophy in football since the 1966 World Cup.

They face Italy at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London in front of their home crowd. In fact, this will be their first-ever final at a major football tournament since 1966. The Euro final will begin late on Sunday night at 12.30 a.m. (Monday) India time, 11.00 p.m. UAE time and 8 p.m. British Summer Time. In between these two football continental finals, Novak Djokvic will be playing at the Wimbledon final against Matteo Berrettini, eyeing his 20th Grand Slam title to draw level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as players to have won most Grand Slam men's singles titles. Djokovic, the world No 1, has won 19 so far and starts favourite against Berrettini, who is into his first Grand Slam final. The Wimbledon final will be played in the evening. Apart from football and tennis, there are cricket matches as well. The Indian women's cricket team, on tour in England will be playing the second T20 International on Sunday night. The match will begin at 7 pm India time. Australian men's team, on tour of the Caribbean, will play West Indies in the second T2O International after losing the first. The match will begin 5 am India time.