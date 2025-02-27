Messi shines for Inter Miami

Fort Lauderdale: Inter Miami CF earned a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday (IST) in the second leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One matchup between the sides to win the series 4-1 on aggregate and advance to the Round of 16 of the competition.

A fantastic volley from captain Lionel Messi, attacker Tadeo Allende’s first official Inter Miami goal, and a strike from star forward Luis Suarez led the team to the valuable win at Chase Stadium.

The Club will now take on 2024 Concacaf Caribbean Cup champion Cavalier FC in the Round of 16, with the first leg set for March 6 at Chase Stadium. The second leg was subsequently played at the Stadium East Field in Kingston, Jamaica on March 13. Miami kicked off the match and found the opener early on, with Messi scoring in the 19th minute. A quick play on the counter concluded with Suárez receiving the ball on the left wing, who then served a precise cross for Messi on the edge of the box, according to Inter Miami report.

The Argentine legend brought the ball down with his chest before unleashing a powerful left-footed volley to the near post. The goal was Messi’s second this Champions Cup campaign, while the assist was the first for Suarez.