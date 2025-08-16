Messi’s India tour gets final seal of approval, first stop is Kolkata

Kolkata: Lionel Messi’s much-anticipated visit to India has received its final seal of approval with the Argentine superstar set to kick off his three-city tour in Kolkata on December 12, promoter of the event Satadru Dutta said on Friday.

As earlier reported by PTI, the football-mad city of Kolkata will be the first stop in Messi’s whirlwind trip named ‘GOAT Tour of India 2025’, followed by Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

The visit will conclude after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on December 15.

This will be the Argentine great’s first trip to India since 2011 when he visited the country with his national to play a FIFA friendly against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium here.

“I got the authorisation and afterwards made it official (on social media). Messi will post any day between August 28 and September 1 with the official poster with all details and a small introduction of his tour,” Dutta told PTI, confirming his visit.

Dutta met Messi’s father earlier this year to present the proposal, and on February 28, Messi himself met him at his residence for a 45-minute discussion.

Messi’s entourage may also include Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets among others but Dutta refused to divulge any name.

Messi’s visit will feature masterclass with children in each city, aimed at inspiring the next generation of Indian footballers.

He will land in Kolkata on the night of December 12 and spend two days and one night in his longest stop on the tour.

His December 13 schedule begins with a meet-and-greet in the morning, which will also feature a special food and tea festival.

The day’s highlight will be the unveiling of Messi’s statue, followed by the ‘GOAT Concert’ and ‘GOAT Cup’ at either Eden Gardens or Salt Lake Stadium. Another addition of the tour is the unveiling of his mural during the upcoming Durga Puja where fans can “post messages and draw something.”

The GOAT Cup at Eden Gardens will be a celebratory seven-a-side soft-touch football match, with Messi teaming up alongside Sourav Ganguly, Leander Paes, John Abraham and Bhaichung Bhutia.

Organisers expect a sell-out crowd, with tickets likely to start from Rs 3,500. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to felicitate Messi during the programme.

On the evening of December 13, Messi will travel to Ahmedabad for a private event hosted by the Adani Foundation.

The Mumbai leg on December 14 will feature a meet-and-greet at CCI Brabourne followed by the GOAT Concert and GOAT Cup at the Wankhede Stadium.

The new addition will be the Mumbai Padel GOAT Cup at the CCI, Brabourne.

Sources said Shah Rukh Khan and Leander Paes are among those expected to participate, with Messi possibly playing for five to 10 minutes.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association is also planning a ‘GOAT moment’ pairing Messi with Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in GOAT Captain’s moment along with a Bollywood line-up featuring Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan and Tiger Shroff.

In Delhi on December 15, Messi will meet PM Modi at his residence before attending the GOAT Concert and GOAT Cup at Feroz Shah Kotla.

Sources revealed that the Delhi District Cricket Association is also inviting Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, who is a big “Messi fan”, a day after playing India’s third T20I against South Africa in Dharamsala.