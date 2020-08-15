Michael Jordan's rare sneakers fetch $615,000 at auction

London : NBA legend Michael Jordan's game-worn sneakers have fetched $615,000 at an online auction.

In partnership with Stadium Goods, Christie's hosted the 'Original Air: Michael Jordan Game-Worn and Player Exclusive Sneaker Rarities' from July 30-August 13.

The sneakers were a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 Highs, described as the "rarest of the rare", and were used by the Chicago Bulls star in an exhibition game in 1985, reports the BBC.

A total of nine pairs of Jordan's shoes were sold by Christie's to celebrate his 14-year career with the team, the report further said.

Christie's said the shoes were the "greatest" collection of the historic Michael Jordan footwear ever offered at one time. "Put simply, Michael Jordan and his signature line of footwear set the foundation for modern basketball and the worldwide phenomenon of sneaker collecting."

In June, Jordan and the Nike-owned Jordan Brand had announced that they will be donating $100 million to organisations dedicated to promote racial equality and social justice.

In a joint statement on social media, Jordan and the Jordan Brand had said that the money will be paid over 10 years with the goal of "ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education."