Michael Vaughan Questions India's Decision to Skip Warm-Up Match Before Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has expressed concern over India’s decision to skip a traditional warm-up match ahead of their Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener against Australia. Instead of playing a warm-up game, India has opted for a match simulation at the WACA, with plans for an intra-squad match against India A also scrapped.

Vaughan, surprised by the decision, believes intra-squad games do not provide the same competitive intensity as a match against an external opposition.

"How do you get into the competitive mindset by playing an intra-squad game? You need real pressure, which comes from facing an outside team," Vaughan said.

He also noted that India missed the chance to familiarize themselves with the bounce and pace of the WACA pitch, which is similar to the conditions at Optus Stadium in Perth. Vaughan feels this would have helped players, especially those unaccustomed to bouncy Australian pitches, better prepare for the series.

Vaughan acknowledged the confidence of modern cricketers but emphasized that tour games offer valuable preparation, especially when adjusting to local conditions. "It’s a risk. The team has been strong, but skipping a warm-up game in Australia might backfire," he added.

With the series just around the corner, only time will tell whether India’s decision to forgo a warm-up match will prove to be a wise move or a costly one.