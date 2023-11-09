Ministry clears proposals of Annu Rani, H.S Prannoy, archer Dhiraj Bommadevara to train abroad

New Delhi: The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in their recent meeting approved proposals of multiple athletes to train abroad -- clearing proposals among others for javelin thrower Annu Rani, archer Dhiraj Bommadevara, shuttlers H.S Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth and judoka Tulika Maan.

While Asian Games gold medallist javelin thrower Annu Rani will head back to Germany’s Leichtathletik Gemeinschaft Offenburg Centre to train under foreign coach Werner Daniels, Asian Games Silver medallist Dhiraj Bommadevara will head to South Korea’s Kim Archery School with his coach Sonam Tshering Bhutia later this month.

The Greco-Roman wrestler Sunil Kumar's proposal for a 68-day training camp in Budapest, Hungary has also been approved, where he will be training towards preparation for the Paris Olympic Qualifiers next year, the Sports Ministry informed in a release on Thursday.

Further, judokas Vijay Kumar Yadav, Tulika Maan, Yash Ghangas, Asmita Dey, Shraddha Chopade and Himanshi Tokas, along with their coach Yashpal Solanki will head to Japan for training-cum-competitions in Tokyo, Japan.

The MYAS under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding will cover their air tickets, visa, boarding/lodging costs, training costs, Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) along with a coaching fee for javelin coach Werner Daniels in the case of Annu Rani.

During the MOC meeting proposals of shuttlers HS Prannoy for financial assistance, towards the Strength and Conditioning and Psychology programme services till the Paris Olympics and Srikanth Kidambi, for Strength and Conditioning Trainer - Varun Kumar for the upcoming China Masters, were also approved.