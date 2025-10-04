Mirabai Chanu wins silver in 48kg

Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (48kg) clinched a silver medal at the World Championships in the 48kg category here, extending her glittering record in the marquee event where she has been on the podium twice earlier.

The 2017 world champion and 2022 silver-medallist produced a total lift of 199kg (84kg in snatch + 115kg in clean and jerk) to be among the medal winners after moving down from the 49kg division.

Mirabai struggled in snatch, failing twice at 87kg, but regained her rhythm in the clean and jerk, successfully executing all three attempts.

A former world record holder in clean and jerk, Mirabai completed lifts of 109kg, 112kg and 115kg with ease.

The last time she lifted 115kg was at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 where she won a silver medal. “I’m happy to finish on the podium, it gives me great confidence for the year ahead, especially after my previous performance at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in August,” Mirabai said.

“Every competition is part of my preparation towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and the upcoming Commonwealth Games and Asian Games will be crucial milestones on that journey. I’m focused on working hard, learning from each outing, and giving my best for the country.”

Chief coach Vijay Sharma said Mirabai’s podium finish at the World Championships was a reflection of her consistency and commitment.

“This is just the start of a very important phase in her career, with Commonwealth Games and Asian Games next year serving as key tests before the LA Olympics. The focus now is on fine-tuning her technique, building strength, and ensuring she peaks at the right time,” he said.

Sharma had earlier told PTI that the aim of these World Championships was to breach the 200kg mark and also to start lifting weights that Mirabai had been heaving in the 49kg.