Mulder passes up chance to break Lara’s Test record

Bulawayo: South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder passed up the chance to set an individual record score in men’s test cricket Monday by declaring 33 runs short of Brian Lara’s 400 set in 2004. The South Africa captain was on 367 not out in the second test against Zimbabwe and within sight of Lara’s longstanding benchmark. But with his team on 626-5, Mulder declared after lunch. Mulder’s total puts him at No. 5 on the all-time list of individual test scores — moving ahead of Garfield Sobers, who hit 365 in 1958. West Indies great Lara scored 400 not out against England in Antigua. He had previously hit a record 375, also against England, 10 years earlier.

