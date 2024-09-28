Mumbai all-rounder Musheer Khan injured in accident, to miss Irani Cup and some Ranji Trophy matches

Live
Hyderabad: Mumbai cricketer Musheer Khan suffered a neck injury after the car in which he was travelling met with an accident near Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday.
The cricketer, younger brother of Mumbai and India batter Sarfaraz Khan, was travelling with his father to take part in the Irani Cup match when his car collided into a median, flipped and toppled.
The cricketer is set to be out of action for close to three months.
The Mumbai all-rounder was travelling in an SUV with his father and two others when his car met with the accident. He was admitted in a private hospital in Lucknow.
The cricketer is expected to be flown to Mumbai soon and will get his treatment done at a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)-mandated hospital. The BCCI and the National Cricket Academy’s (NCA) medical panel will start monitoring the all-rounder and will chalk a recovery path as per the directions of the doctors in the panel.
Musheer and his brother Sarfaraz – who is not a part of the playing XI in the India vs Bangladesh Test match at Kanpur – are expected to play for Mumbai against Rest of India in the Irani Cup starting at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow from October 1.
The accident now not only rules Musheer out of the Irani Cup but also for the first few rounds of the Ranji Trophy, India’s premier domestic cricket tournament.
Musheer has scored three centuries and a half-century in nine first-class games. The three centuries includes a double-hundred in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final last season and a century in the final. Riding on Musheer’s ton, Mumbai won a record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title. He also scored a half-century in the semi-final.
The Mumbai Cricket Association will announce a replacement for Musheer soon.