Mumbai replaces B’luru as venue for women’s ODI WC

Mumbai on Friday replaced Bengaluru as one of the five venues for next month’s women’s ODI World Cup due to “unforeseen circumstances”, the ICC announced.

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host up to five fixtures, including three league matches, a semifinal and potentially the final, during the tournament starting September 30. The rejig was necessitated due to the unavailability of Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The other venues for the eight-team tournament include Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam and Colombo.

Although the ICC did not divulge the exact reasons, the change was, in all likelihood, forced by the Karnataka State Cricket Association’s inability to get the necessary approvals to host the games.

The Chinnaswamy had been declared incapable of hosting big events following an inquiry into the stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations earlier this year.