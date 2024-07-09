Live
- Veeranjaneya Swamy inaugurates sand supply
- MP Raghuram pays rich tributes to YSR
- Ravichandran Ashwin buys team in Global Chess League
- Balkampet Ellamma Ammavari Kalyanam Celebrations Commenced, Kishan Reddy Participates
- Compensation paid to kin of deceased worker
- Dharwad HC rules in favour of Mantralaya Mutt in Nava Brindavan Pooja controversy
- PV Sindhu to be India’s flag bearer alongside Sharath Kamal; Gagan Narang named Chef-de-Mission
- Harish debunks State Edn Dept’s ‘no problem’ claim
- CID files comprehensive chargesheet in Neha Hiremath murder case
- Ghose panel garnering evidence to issue summons to netas
Narang India's Chef de Mission for Paris Olympics
PV Sindhu to be female flag bearer
New Delhi: London Olympics bronze medallist shooter Gagan Narang on Monday replaced Mary Kom as India's Chef-de-Mission for the Paris Olympics where ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be the female flag bearer during the opening ceremony.
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha said the 41-year-old Narang's elevation from deputy CDM's position was an automatic choice in the wake of Mary Kom's resignation. "I was looking for an Olympic medallist to lead our contingent and my young colleague is an apt replacement for Mary Kom," PT Usha said in a press release.
