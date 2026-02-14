  1. Home
National Power Lifting C’ships: Surineni sisters strike triple gold

  • Created On:  14 Feb 2026 11:45 AM IST
Power Lifting sisters Surineni Tapasya and Surineni Diza clinched gold medals at the National Power Lifting Championships held in New Delhi.

Tapasya from Hyderabad, a Class-8 student and Diza class-1 student of Beeramguda Oxford School, delivered an outstanding performance at the WPC-India National Power Lifting Championships.

In sub junior U-13 category, 44 kgs event Tapasya Rao lifted 80 kgs in squat, 32.5 kgs in bench press, 105 kgs in dead lift. Overall she lifted 217.5 kgs and clinched three gold medals in squat, bench press and dead lift. Her sister, Surineni Diza bagged three gold medals in 20 kgs category. Diza lifted 32.5 kgs in squat, 17.5 kgs in bench press, 40 kgs in dead lift. Overall she lifted 88 kgs and sealed first place in the competition.

