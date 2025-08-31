Naushad Moosa names India squad for AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers

New Delhi, Aug 31: India U23 men’s national team head coach Naushad Moosa, on Sunday, announced the 23-member squad that will play the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Doha, Qatar.

India have been drawn in Group H of the qualifiers, where they will play Bahrain (September 3), hosts Qatar (September 6) and Brunei Darussalam (September 9). The group winners and the four best second-placed teams from the 11 groups will qualify for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026.

“The key is to take it one match at a time. The first game (against Bahrain) will be very important because it will help us understand where we currently stand. Getting those three points will be crucial,” Moosa said to AIFF's official website.

“We must play good football, that’s the key. If we play well, the results will follow. Another focus will be to avoid conceding goals and stay focussed,” he added.

The India U23s had, earlier this month, played two closed-doors friendlies against Iraq U23s in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Though they lost both matches (1-2 and 1-3), Moosa is positive that the Blue Colts have gained confidence from the two encounters.

“Playing against Iraq was the best thing to happen for the team. They are one of the top sides, and the way we played – even though we lost – was quite encouraging. The important thing is that the boys showed character and have gained a lot of belief in their abilities,” said Moosa.

The India U23s have travelled to Doha, Qatar on August 30 and held their first training session on the evening of the same day.

India squad for AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers:

Goalkeeper: Sahil, Mohd Arbaz, Dipesh Chauhan

Defenders: Bikash Yumnam, Pramveer, Muhammed Saheef Areesinte Purakkal, Harsh Arun Palande, Subham Bhattacharya, Ricky Meetei Haobam

Midfielders: Soham Naveen Varshneya, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Mohammed Aimen, Vibin Mohanan, Mohammed Sanan K, Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Macarton Louis Nickson, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Vinith Venkatesh

Forwards: Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Muhammed Suhail, Sreekuttan MS, Sahil Harijan



