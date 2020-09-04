Navjot hopes he’ll be best finisher in world

New Delhi: Forward Navjot Kaur harbours hopes of being the best finisher in the world. Navjot has over the years become an integral part of the Indian women's hockey team and has been part of some of their biggest moments.

"The finisher's role is very crucial for any hockey side and I am delighted that I have been given the opportunity to execute the chances created by my teammates. There is certainly a lot of pressure that comes with the job, but I have certainly enjoyed the challenge so far," the 25-year-old said.

"I want to keep working hard on the techniques of finishing and hopefully, I will become the best finisher in the world one day. It's amazing to be in a position to convert goal-scoring opportunities for the team."

Navjot said that 2019 has been one of the crucial years for the team. India finished top of the table in Pool A and thus qualified for the Olympic qualifiers where they beat the USA 6-5 in two legs to qualify for Tokyo 2020.