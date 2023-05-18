New Delhi: After five yrs, India and Pakistan to renew football rivalry

New Delhi : India and Pakistan are set to renew their football rivalry after nearly five years as the two neighbouring countries have been clubbed in the same group in the SAFF Cup to be held in Bengaluru from June 21 to July 4. The draw of the 14th edition of the South Asian Football Federation Cup was held here on Wednesday with defending champions India, Pakistan, Kuwait and Nepal being clubbed in Group A. Lebanon, Maldives, Bangladesh and Bhutan are in Group B.

The group matches will be played in a round-robin league format and the top two teams in each group will qualify for the semifinals of the eight-nation regional tournament at the Kanteerava Stadium. Lebanon and Kuwait -- the two countries outside of South Asia -- were invited to make the tournament more competitive. Lebanon are the highest ranked side in the tournament at 99th while Pakistan are the lowest at 195th. India are the second highest ranked side at 101st. The Indo-Pak Group A match will be played on June 21 in the second match of the opening day after Kuwait face Nepal in the inaugural game.

India and Pakistan last played against each other in September 2018 in the semifinal of the 12th edition of the SAFF Cup in Dhaka. India won that match 3-1 but lost to Maldives 1-2 in the final. Overall, India and Pakistan have officially played more than 20 international matches. Of the two, India have been the dominant side with more than a dozen wins under their belt. India have won the SAFF Cup eight times while finishing runners-up four times. The only time India did not reach the final was in the fifth edition in 2003 in Dhaka when the country finished third. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is hopeful that Pakistan players and support staff will get visas to take part in the tournament.