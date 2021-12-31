Nominees revealed for 2021 ICC Awards

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed all the nominees for seven of the individual categories of ICC Awards 2021, which will recognise and celebrate the achievement of players over the past year.

The last 12 months have seen brilliant performances on the world stage, including in the ICC World Test Championship Final, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, and numerous hard-fought bilateral series.

The nominees for each category have been decided by the Awards Panel, which comprises prominent journalists and broadcasters from across the globe as well as the ICC General Manager.

Following are the categories with their nominees:

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year: for the best overall performer in men's international cricket (Tests, ODIs, and T20Is) during 2021.

Nominees: Shaheen Afridi, Joe Root, Mohammad Rizwan, Kane Williamson

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year: for the best overall performer in women's international cricket (Tests, ODIs, and T20Is) during 2021.

Nominees: Tammy Beaumont, Lizelle Lee, Smriti Mandhana, Gaby Lewis

ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year - for the best overall performer in men's Test cricket during 2021

Nominees: Joe Root, Kyle Jamieson, Dimuth Karunaratne, Ravichandran Ashwin

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year - for the best overall performer in men's ODI cricket during 2021

Nominees: Shakib Al Hasan, Babar Azam, Janneman Malan, Paul Stirling,

ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year - for the best overall performer in women's ODI cricket during 2021

Nominees: Tammy Beaumont, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Matthews, Fatima Sana

ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year - for the best overall performer in men's T20I cricket during 2021

Nominees: Jos Buttler, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Rizwan

ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year - for the best overall performer in women's T20I cricket during 2021

Nominees: Tammy Beaumont, Gaby Lewis, Smriti Mandhana, Nat Sciver

Apart from the aforementioned categories, ICC will also select the Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year, Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year, Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year, Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year, Spirit of Cricket Award, and Umpire of the Year.

Along with individual awards, the ICC will also determine the Team of the Year for Men's Tests, Men's ODIs, Women's ODI, Men's T20I, and Women's T20I.

The winners of the Women's Awards will be announced on January 23 while the Men's Awards, Spirit of Cricket, and Umpire Awards will be announced on January 24.