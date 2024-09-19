Live
- IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1: Ashwin and Jadeja Lead Fightback for India at Tea
- ABVP stages protest against toddler’s rape in Bhopal school
- Choreographer Jani Master Arrested in Goa, Faces Extradition to Hyderabad
- CM Nitish Kumar condemns Nawada incident, asks officials to act strictly
- Nimmala Ramanaidu reviews on action plan for Budameru Expansion
- Former Sri Lankan player and Victoria’s team coach Dulip Samaraweera banned from coaching for 20 years in Australia
- CM Revanth Reddy Calls for MSME Partnership to Achieve $1 Trillion Economy Goal
- Explosion of communication devices in Lebanon unacceptable: UN human rights chief
- YouTube Introduces AI Model Veo to Transform Shorts with 6-Second Clips
- Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth: Is a Reconciliation in the Works?
Just In
Not thinking about outcome, says Shanto
Chennai: Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto doesn’t want his team to rest on laurels of its series victory over Pakistan but focus on process...
Chennai: Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto doesn’t want his team to rest on laurels of its series victory over Pakistan but focus on process and adaptability required to beat a quality side like India in the opening Test starting Thursday.
The ‘Tigers’ are on a high having come off a resounding away 2-0 series win against Pakistan, a first in the country’s 24-year Test history. “I think we played very good cricket against Pakistan, which gives us a lot of confidence. But, that is in the past,” he told reporters during the pre-match press conference here on Wednesday. “We are here to play a new series, and the dressing room believes we can play very good cricket. We are not thinking about the outcome, but just trying to follow our processes.” .
Despite their commendable outing in Pakistan, playing India in India is a whole different game. Shanto feels conditions will hardly make a difference when a team faces a side like India which comprises world class players across departments. “I think they (India) are a very quality side. We know they have covered all the bases, like batting, bowling, and fielding. But, we are not thinking about the condition and the opponents. We are just thinking about ourselves.”