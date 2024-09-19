Not thinking about outcome, says Shanto

Chennai: Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto doesn’t want his team to rest on laurels of its series victory over Pakistan but focus on process and adaptability required to beat a quality side like India in the opening Test starting Thursday.

The ‘Tigers’ are on a high having come off a resounding away 2-0 series win against Pakistan, a first in the country’s 24-year Test history. “I think we played very good cricket against Pakistan, which gives us a lot of confidence. But, that is in the past,” he told reporters during the pre-match press conference here on Wednesday. “We are here to play a new series, and the dressing room believes we can play very good cricket. We are not thinking about the outcome, but just trying to follow our processes.” .

Despite their commendable outing in Pakistan, playing India in India is a whole different game. Shanto feels conditions will hardly make a difference when a team faces a side like India which comprises world class players across departments. “I think they (India) are a very quality side. We know they have covered all the bases, like batting, bowling, and fielding. But, we are not thinking about the condition and the opponents. We are just thinking about ourselves.”