Chess wizard Viswanathan Anand remembers his first sponsor, SPB
A flood of tributes has been witnessed on the demise of S P Balasubrahmanyam. A towering legend, for sure, he was popular across the length and breadth of India. Chess legend Viswanathan Anand in a tweet remembered him fondly saying that ' he was one of the nicest persons I met' for his sponsoring Chennai Colts, a chess team he represented in 1983. The grandmaster also added that 'his music gave us such joy'.
74-year-old SPB, as he was popularly known, battled various ailments including an attack of coronavirus at a Chennai hospital from August 5 when he was first hospitalized. After a long medical treatment, he breathed his last on September 25.
