Pankaj Advani wins World Billiards Championship

Doha: Indian cueist Pankaj Advani rallied to win the IBSF World Billiards Championship title here on Tuesday for a staggering 26th time, beating compatriot Sourav Kothari in the final. Trailing 26-180 in the first hour, Advani rallied to defeat the 2018 world champion Kothari 1000–416 in a rematch of last year's title clash in Kuala Lumpur.

