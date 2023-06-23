  • Menu
Parimatch Sports names Shivam Dube as brand ambassador

Shivam Dube who displayed outstanding performances throughout his IPL career, particularly with his bat, was featured as the new brand ambassador of Parimatch Sports company at a press conference here on Thursday.

The event provided an opportunity for journalists to interact with the stylish all-rounder, delving into his recent IPL triumph and future endeavors.

The event also provided insights into his cricketing journey and how athletes cope with performance pressure.

Shivam, a clean hitter with a fabulous track record, said that the clothing by Parimatch Sports is very vibrant and stylish and being a person who appreciates good style, he vibes with it.

Mumbai-born Shivam Dube has carved a niche for himself by exhibiting exceptional prowess as a middle-order batsman and a versatile medium pacer.

Dube, who remained an integral member of the victorious CSK squad, amassed an impressive tally of 411 runs across 11 innings, boasting a remarkable strike rate exceeding 159, significantly bolstering the team's success during the season.

