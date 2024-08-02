Paris Olympics 2024: Katie Ledecky wins 13th Olympic medal, becomes most decorated swimmer of all time

USA swimmer Katie Ledecky won her 13th Olympics medal to set a new record and become the most decorated female Olympic swimmer of all time.

Ledecky and her team won the silver medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.



Australia won the gold medal while China took the bronze medal.



Ledecky moved ahead of Jenny Thompson, Dara Torres, Natalie Coughlin and Emma McKen, who have all won 12 Olympic medals, to script a new page in swimming history.



Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan, Lani Pallister, Brianna Throssell and Ariarne Titmus clocked 7:38.08s to win the gold medal and also create a new Olympic record.



The USA team – comprising Ledecky, Claire Weinstein, Paige Madden and Erin Gemmell – finished 2.78s behind Australia.



USA, at one point were third, but Ledecky’s strong third leg pushed the American team to second, ahead of China.



Earlier on Wednesday, Ledecky became the first female swimmer to win gold medals in four editions of the Olympics after defending her gold medal in the women’s 1500m freestyle event.



Meanwhile, USA’s Kate Douglass won her first individual Olympic gold medal when she triumphed in the 200m breaststroke event.

