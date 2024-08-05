Paris Olympics 2024: Viktor Axelsen heaps praise on Lakshya Sen, says the Indian will be a contender for the gold medal at the LA Olympics

Denmark player and defending Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen said India’s Lakshya Sen is one of the favourites to win the gold medal in men’s badminton singles at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

The duo played a pulsating semifinal in which Axelsen won 22-20, 21-14 at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday.



Lakshya had the upper hand and let off a three-point advantage in the first game and a 7-0 lead in the second game to hand a win to Axelsen.



The Indian was leading 17-11 in the first game and managed to take three game points but a plethora of errors gave the initiative to Axelsen and the defending Olympic champion accepted the offer with glee to seize a hold on the match.



Speaking to journalists at the mixed zone after advancing to the gold medal match, Axelsen heaped praise on Lakshya and said he has all the attributes to win the gold medal in the next edition of the Olympics. “Lakshya is the first Indian men’s singles player in the Olympic semifinals. No man in India has done what he has done. But he’s going to be a real contender for the 2028 Olympics. I think the difference in experience made a difference today,” Axelsen said.



The 30-year-old Danish player said the gulf in experience was the difference between the two players on Sunday. “I’ve gone through what he had before. He’s already thinking of what is ahead. I could see that he was tense. I knew he was getting nervous and It’s at that point that I have to be ready to take advantage of his mistake. I just have to keep the shuttle on court and wait for his mistake,” Axelsen revealed.



Lakshya Sen will meet Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal playoff match on Monday.

