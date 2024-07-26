Paris Olympics 2024: Weather might play spoilsport during opening ceremony

Weather could play spoilsport as the opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics could encounter a 70 to 80% chance of rain, according to weather reports.

French weather channels have predicted rain at around 7 pm, just 30 minutes before the opening ceremony is scheduled to begin.

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics, is touted to be one of the kind, where around 10,000 athletes will be on a parade on boats on the River Seine, that flows through all the historical landmarks of Paris.

The ‘Parade of the Nations’ at the opening ceremony will be started by Greece, as the inventor and the host of the first Olympics, followed by the Refugee Olympic Team. The nations then come in the parade in alphabetical order with the host nation – France — coming last.

Although some models predict the uncertainty and the trajectory of a thunderstorm, many models say a deluge is inevitable.

The opening ceremony is expected to be viewed by thousands of fans all along the River Seine. Some of the areas to view the opening ceremony are out of bounds and can only be viewed after buying tickets.

Close to 10,500 athletes will take part in a parade on more than 100 boats. Many renowned artists are also scheduled to perform, the details of which have been kept as a closely-guarded secret.

India’s PV Sindhu and Achanta Sharath Kamal will be the flag bearers and will lead the Indian contingent in the Parade of Nations. The Indian male athletes will be wearing a kurta while the female athletes are expected to wear sarees, inspired by the tricolour and various other elements of the country.

The Indian athletes’ fabric is designed by noted designer Tarun Tahiliani and is ikkat-printed material.

The theme and the motto of the Paris Olympic Games 2024 will be unveiled at the opening ceremony.