Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot duo enters bronze medal round

Chateauroux (France): A confident Manu Bhaker placed herself in contention for a second Olympic medal as she combined with Sarabjot Singh to make the bronze playoff of the 10m air pistol mixed team event but Arjun Babuta buckled under pressure to finish fourth in men's 10m air rifle competition here on Monday.

The 22-year-old Bhaker, who came into the mixed team qualifications after winning a historic bronze medal in the 10m women's air pistol event on Sunday, and Sarabjot finished with a total of 580 to make the medal round to be held on Tuesday.

