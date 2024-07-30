Live
- BRS scared of PPA probe: CM Revanth
- SCR reviews safety of train operations
- 1 dead, 7 hurt in New York shoot-out
- AP was given what is due, asserts Lavu
- Top in demand jobs and how to excel in them
- SC commences special Lok Adalat
- Kondababu makes a comeback in Kakinada
- Today is International Friendship Day: Celebrating the bonds that unite us
- India's digital economy poised to make up 1/5th of GDP by 2026: RBI
- Salman Rushdie endorses Kamala Harris for US Presidency
Just In
Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot duo enters bronze medal round
Highlights
Chateauroux (France): A confident Manu Bhaker placed herself in contention for a second Olympic medal as she combined with Sarabjot Singh to make the...
Chateauroux (France): A confident Manu Bhaker placed herself in contention for a second Olympic medal as she combined with Sarabjot Singh to make the bronze playoff of the 10m air pistol mixed team event but Arjun Babuta buckled under pressure to finish fourth in men's 10m air rifle competition here on Monday.
The 22-year-old Bhaker, who came into the mixed team qualifications after winning a historic bronze medal in the 10m women's air pistol event on Sunday, and Sarabjot finished with a total of 580 to make the medal round to be held on Tuesday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS