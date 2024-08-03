Live
Just In
Paris Olympics: Manu finishes fourth in 25m pistol women's final
Chateauroux: Manu Bhaker finished fourth in the 25m pistol women's final after scoring 28 points in the Paris Olympics 2024.
Manu was initially tied for third place with previous World record holder (25m pistol), Veronika Major of Hungary, before dropping two points in the shoot-off series, allowing the Hungarian to finish on the podium.
Yang Jiin of South Korea won gold with 37 points (via shoot-off - 4-1) while French shooter Camille Jedrzejewski got silver.
Manu progressed to her third final at the Summer Games after coming second in the women'sf 25m pistol shooting qualifier on Friday. No other Indian shooter has reached more than one final at a single ,, and only Abhinav Bindra has made three Olympic shooting finals for India in three Games.
On Saturday, after a shoot-off, Manu finished with 590-24x points to rank second in the 60-shot qualification round. In the precision stage, she notched 294 while scoring 296 in the rapid part.