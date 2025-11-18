Pawan stuns Brazil WC winner Altynbek

Greater Noida: India’sscintillating run at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 continued on Day 2 with Pawan Bartwal (55kg) and Hitesh Gulia (70kg) securing upset wins and delivering two of the tournament’s biggest results on the second day of competitions here on Monday.

On Monday, Pawan stunned World Boxing Cup Brazil gold medallist Altynbek Nursultan, and Hitesh edged past two-time Olympian, 2022 Asian Games gold medallist, and top seed Sewon Okazawa in a gripping split-decision bout. Their victories, along with strong wins from Sumit (75kg), Naveen (90kg), and Jadumani Singh (50kg), ensured India completed a perfect medal sweep across both sessions.

Pawan’s breakthrough moment was 15 years in the making. Having risen steadily through the 2010s, the Services boxer announced himself on the world stage with a brilliant win over second seed Nursultan. Backed by home support, he showcased exceptional defence, sharp tempo control and tireless endurance, repeatedly pinning his rival to the ropes in one of India’s finest opening-round victories at this elite eight-only global event. The marquee clash between Hitesh and Sewon Okazawa delivered high drama, with Hitesh edging out a 3:2 win. A powerful hook late in Round 2 gave him the edge, and despite Okazawa’s strong comeback, Hitesh’s cleaner early work proved decisive.

Earlier, Sumit dominated South Korea’s Kim Hyeon-tae 5:0 in the 75kg quarterfinals, combining aggression with tactical discipline. Naveen, a Strandja 2024 medallist, added another composed win against Kazakhstan’s Bekzat Tangatar.

In all, 10 Indians will enter semifinal action on Day 3, led by World Champion Minakshi (48kg) against Korea’s Bak Cho-rong. Preeti (54kg) faces a major test against Olympic medalist and three-time World Champion Huang Hsiao-Wen, while Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) meets German standout Leonie Muller, who has won a medal each at the three previous stages of the World Boxing Cup 2025. Saweety Boora (75kg) takes on Australia’s Emma-Sue Greetree, with Narender, Naveen, and Ankush also chasing finals spots. Abhinash Jamwal opens his campaign against Ukraine’s Elvin Aliiev.