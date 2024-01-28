Live
- Two senior citizens die: Trying to douse a forest fire
- Two NCC cadets of Two Telugu states receive the best Cadet Medal and Coveted Baton
- Congress party will soon present positive NYAY agenda with 5 pillars
- Cricket fans complains of poor arrangements at Uppal Stadium
- ISRL - India’s first dirt track racing series kicks off on Sunday at Pune
- 'Silent voters' will be our strength in LS polls: AISF legislator Siddique
- PKL 10: Haryana Steelers aim to secure playoffs spot, gear up for Bengal Warriors challenge
- PGA Tour: Third top-15 finish for consistent Akshay Bhatia
- Chandigarh to host first national Pythian Games in Sep
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Family members of Top 5 to enter house one final time to bless them
Indian American golfer Akshay Bhatia logged his third Top-15 finish in four starts as he finished T-13 in the Farmers Insurance Open. He shot 2-under 70 to be 8-under for the week-a-week after missing the cut at the American Express Championship. He was T-13 at The Sentry and T-14 at the Sony Open.
Frenchman Matthieu Pavon made an 8-foot putt for a dramatic birdie on No.18 at Torrey Pines South for a one-shot victory in the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday.
Pavon raised his arms in celebration and shouted before hugging his caddie after the putt rolled in as dusk began falling at the municipal course high above the Pacific Ocean. His only birdie on the back nine saved him from a playoff.
His final-round 3-under 69 put him at 13-under, one stroke better than Nicolai Hojgaard. Pavon was two shots ahead of Stephan Jaeger, who led after the second and third rounds, and Nicolai Hojgaard and Nate Lashley.
Pavon, who was born in Toulouse, France, was playing in just his 11th PGA TOUR event. He has one victory on the DP World Tour and earned his PGA Tour card through the Race to Dubai PGA Tour Eligibility Rankings.
Aaron Rai was T-33 and Sahith Theegala who was second at the Sentry was T64 this week.