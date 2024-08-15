PKL stars Pardeep, Maninder hoist Tricolour in Mumbai ahead of auction

Mumbai: As the nation celebrates the 78th Independence Day, Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) stars Pardeep Narwal and Maninder Singh visited the Mumbai Public School for the special flag hoisting ceremony.



After the ceremony, Pardeep and Maninder, who are among the most loved kabaddi players in the country, had a fun kabaddi session with the school’s kabaddi team.

After what was a very enjoyable kabaddi session, the two legends of the sport, on behalf of the Pro Kabaddi League presented the Mumbai Public School, a government school supported by Disney Star in collaboration with Yuva Unstoppable, with gifts and a token of appreciation.

"Kabaddi is a very important part of India’s culture, and it has been played from before independence as well. I am very happy to see that so many kids are still very interested in the sport. Today has been a heartwarming moment for us, here with the students at the special flag hoisting ceremony. I would also like to wish everyone a Happy Independence Day!” Pardeep sadi.

Maninder added, “Every corner in our country has kids playing kabaddi and we hope to see this continue for years to come. Kabaddi is in everyone’s blood and the love people show for the sport, keeps us motivated. I want to thank every Indian for doing their bit to support Kabaddi, and I hope they continue to do so. And we would also like to thank the PKL as they have helped make the sport better from all aspects. Happy Independence Day, India!”

India’s revered kabaddi players will go under the hammer at the PKL season 11 player auction on August 15 and 16, in Mumbai. It will be broadcast live on August 15, 7 pm onwards on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+Hotstar.