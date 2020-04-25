Players are keeping themselves fit with conditioning exercises and are raring to go says R Sridhar

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team's fielding coach R Sridhar is in the city due to the lockdown but is in constant touch with the Indian players.

Speaking to The Hans India, the former left-arm spinner said that the players are keeping themselves fit with strength and conditioning exercises and are raring to go.

Sridhar has been instrumental in the rise in the fielding standards of the Indian cricket team. He is with the team for the last six years.

He rates the one-handed catch that India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took on Day 2 of the second test match against New Zealand in Christchurch earlier this year as the best ever he has seen on a cricket ground.

These are times to reflect, learn and give back to society. He says, "All players are pitching in their own way." Sridhar too donated Rs 4 lakh to fight the coronavirus epidemic.

Though not born in the city, Sridhar has been living in the city since the age of five and considers himself a thorough Hyderabadi.

This is probably the first time that Sridhar is getting so much time to spend with the family. Apart from keeping himself fit, he also is an avid reader.

"I just completed reading Stillpower by Garret Kramer," said Sridhar. One could gauge the eagerness to go back to what he does best in his voice and of the several ideas that he wants to implement from Stillpower.

For a man whose twitter bio reads thus: "I help people dream; I focus on people; I coach lives thru cricket." He can never go wrong.