Polo Arena Championship official jersey launched

Live
Just In
Highlights
Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) will be hosting the high-voltage Polo Arena Championship 2024 in Aziznagar, Ranga Reddy district, in the first week of March with the finals scheduled for March 10.
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) will be hosting the high-voltage Polo Arena Championship 2024 in Aziznagar, Ranga Reddy district, in the first week of March with the finals scheduled for March 10. Four nations will vie for the top honours along with India. Coinciding with the preparations for the championship, the organising committee released the event’s official jersey in Hyderabad on Monday.
It was launched by State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Monday. HPRC President Chaitania R. Kumar, Secretary (Admin) Shaikh Reaz Ahmed and sports promoter Mohammad Shamsuddin, CEO of Sports Village were also present.
